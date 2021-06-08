Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $147,000 Stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.