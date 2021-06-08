Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMSEY stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

