Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

