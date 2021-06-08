Scala Market Cap Reaches $5.26 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $27,878.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,949,773,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,149,773,995 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

