Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,412. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57.

