Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

SCHX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

