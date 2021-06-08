Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

SJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,744. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

