Scotiabank Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

