Scott Mckee Hand Sells 100,000 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,264 shares in the company, valued at C$4,442,150.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. Karora Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.73.

About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

