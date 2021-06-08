Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCTBF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SCTBF stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85. Securitas has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

