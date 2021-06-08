See results about (LON:J) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about (LON:J) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of See results about in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

