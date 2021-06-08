Senior (LON:SNR) Receives Under review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 156.30 ($2.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The firm has a market cap of £655.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

