ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.87 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

