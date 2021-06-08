ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $675.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $602.97.

NYSE NOW opened at $459.46 on Friday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $372.87 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.34. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

