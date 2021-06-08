Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Stock Price Up 100%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE) shares rose 100% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

