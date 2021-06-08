Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 1,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.