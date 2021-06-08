Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $27.08

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $27.99. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

