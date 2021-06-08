SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 134.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SILV opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

