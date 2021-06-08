Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $21.80 on Monday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.