Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB opened at $21.80 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.