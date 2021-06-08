Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 26,917 shares.The stock last traded at $25.36 and had previously closed at $25.40.

SHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

