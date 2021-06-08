Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 26,917 shares.The stock last traded at $25.36 and had previously closed at $25.40.
SHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
