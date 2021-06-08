SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

