Snow Capital Management LP Buys 5,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

