Snow Capital Management LP Has $816,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.03. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

