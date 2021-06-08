Snow Capital Management LP Takes $534,000 Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.