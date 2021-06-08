Snow Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

