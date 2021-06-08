SONO (SONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32,938.44

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $32,938.44 and approximately $31.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,593.12 or 1.00101864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.00994422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00496019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00386411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

