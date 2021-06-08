South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

