Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4,015.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,493 shares of company stock worth $890,267 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

