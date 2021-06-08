Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,668. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

