Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.82.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

