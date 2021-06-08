Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $94,000 in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Green Plains Partners Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

