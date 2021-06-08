Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,451,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

