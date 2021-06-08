Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.