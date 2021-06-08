Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.