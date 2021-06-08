Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 56 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

