Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

