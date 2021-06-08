Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

