Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 273 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.