Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.