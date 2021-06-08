SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) is Stevens Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,545 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 143,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,451. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

