SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $182,993.75 and approximately $10.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 71.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,593.12 or 1.00101864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.00994422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00496019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00386411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

