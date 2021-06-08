Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Insider Gregory Ridder Acquires 50,000 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider Gregory Ridder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Get Spirit Technology Solutions alerts:

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to small and medium size businesses in Australia. It offers managed IT services, including enterprise grade managed Wi-Fi, cyber security, networking, disaster recovery, online backup, and desktop/laptop maintenance services, as well as infrastructure as a service; and Internet services for apartments, green fields, students, and connected communities, as well as for business.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.