Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

