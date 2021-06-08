SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 317,334 shares.The stock last traded at $84.54 and had previously closed at $84.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.71.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

