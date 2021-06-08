S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of S&T Bancorp worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

STBA stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

