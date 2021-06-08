STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.45 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

