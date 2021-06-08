STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. STAG Industrial traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 4683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

