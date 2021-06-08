State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,356 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,425,000 after buying an additional 149,763 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,935.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 107,913 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $37,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

