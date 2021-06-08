State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

